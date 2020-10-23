Playing with the army's money, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Maseratis, luxury homes, foreign trips and death threats are all part of the evil misuse of defence force money that is so rampant it even reaches the ranks of general.

It was in fact the Maserati belonging to the wife of SA National Defence Force deputy surgeon-general Noel Ndhlovu that drew gasps when she was arrested on fraud charges involving about R100m. Former air hostess Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was released on bail of R80,000.

The defence contracts she allegedly obtained irregularly added considerable glamour to the couple's lifestyle, according to an asset register she submitted in her bail application. In 2017 she bought a house for R8.4m in Dainfern, Johannesburg (it is now valued at R9.5m) and owns a 2019-model Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Sport.

Noel Ndhlovu was placed on special leave this week.

