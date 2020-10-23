Playing with the army's money, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Maseratis, luxury homes, foreign trips and death threats are all part of the evil misuse of defence force money that is so rampant it even reaches the ranks of general.
It was in fact the Maserati belonging to the wife of SA National Defence Force deputy surgeon-general Noel Ndhlovu that drew gasps when she was arrested on fraud charges involving about R100m. Former air hostess Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was released on bail of R80,000.
The defence contracts she allegedly obtained irregularly added considerable glamour to the couple's lifestyle, according to an asset register she submitted in her bail application. In 2017 she bought a house for R8.4m in Dainfern, Johannesburg (it is now valued at R9.5m) and owns a 2019-model Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Sport.
Noel Ndhlovu was placed on special leave this week.
The South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) has already obtained 130,000 doses of interferon-alpha-2B from Cuba, allegedly to “treat” Covid-19. A second consignment has been delivered, but not paid for. The total cost is estimated to be about R200m. TimesLIVE reported that here's no conclusive evidence that it's effective in treating symptoms, and it was rejected by the health minister earlier this year.
In another case dating back to 2012, major-general Nontobeko Mpaxa (55) has again appeared before a military court. She has been on special leave since 2017 and faces charges related to two front companies that supplied rations.
Other investigations include charges including theft and fraud against businessman Stephen Weir and the company Serac MRE. These are related to a R64m tender for the supply of rations, which saw expiry dates altered.
