PODCAST | The DNA delay

DNA has become a form of evidence that seems like the veritable touchdown in criminal investigations. Finding a DNA sample from a perpetrator at a crime scene is gold, right? The assumption is that it must ensure a speedy arrest and conviction.

Without processing in a forensic lab, though, DNA is just a swab in an evidence bag - and emerging backlog numbers indicate that South African forensic labs are wholly overwhelmed.

In this Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the reality behind DNA testing delays in SA, the possible causes and the high probability that this is an international issue.

