South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The DNA delay

23 October 2020 - 12:12 By Nicole Engelbrecht
What is the cause of the delay in analysis of DNA samples in SA - and what are its repercussions?
What is the cause of the delay in analysis of DNA samples in SA - and what are its repercussions?
Image: Picture: Sergey Nivens/123RF

DNA has become a form of evidence that seems like the veritable touchdown in criminal investigations. Finding a DNA sample from a perpetrator at a crime scene is gold, right? The assumption is that it must ensure a speedy arrest and conviction.

Without processing in a forensic lab, though, DNA is just a swab in an evidence bag - and emerging backlog numbers indicate that South African forensic labs are wholly overwhelmed.

In this Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the reality behind DNA testing delays in SA, the possible causes and the high probability that this is an international issue.

LISTEN TO THE STORY HERE:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE:

PODCAST | The murder of Anene Booysen

During the early morning hours of February 2 2013, a construction site security guard stumbled upon the body of a 17-year-old girl.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | A most dangerous criminal: Moehydien Pangaker

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa looks at some of the cases that have shocked us in the media in the last past few weeks.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Spotlight on cults in SA

The word "cult" is widely, and often incorrectly, used in popular culture, so much so that the true meaning has almost been lost.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X