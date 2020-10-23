South Africa

Post Office board member dismissed after 'breakdown of trust' between members

23 October 2020 - 17:36
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Image: GCIS

A special general meeting of the shareholder on Friday afternoon resolved to remove SA Post Office (Sapo) board member Colleen Makhubele.

Mish Molakeng, spokesperson for the ministry of communications and digital technologies, confirmed that Makhubele was removed from her position, but he didn’t disclose details.

“The decision was taken after the meeting heard from all board members regarding the conduct of Ms Makhubele. The matters disclosed by the board are of confidential, but we can confirm that they were serious and concerning.”

He said Makhubele was not present at the meeting.

Earlier this month, Sapo board members wrote to the minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, asking for her intervention.

'We are doing everything to save the SA Post Office': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says government is doing everything it can to prevent the SA Post Office from being liquidated.
Politics
1 week ago

In the letter, which TimesLIVE has seen, the board alleged Makhubele accused them of not having the organisation's best interests at heart.

“The initiatives with regards to the improvement of security and cash initiatives like the cashless ATM system, and that of the shareholder were not in line with what Sapo wants to do,” read one of the submissions Makhubele is alleged to have made.

In response to the letter, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the allegations against Makhubele were serious and asked that the board hold a special general meeting urgently to address the issue.

The minister also asked the board to furnish Makhubele with the letter they sent to her, and be in a position to make representations. Makhubele, however, didn't show up at the meeting on Friday afternoon.

The minister also said Makhubele “was intent on sowing disharmony between the board and the unions, if not between the board and the employees themselves, to the prejudice of Sapo”.

She also said there was a breakdown of trust between Makhubele and her fellow board members and indeed possibly between Makhubele and the shareholder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ndabeni-Abrahams dismisses claims she 'interfered' in post office procurement

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said reports that she and her family members were interfering in the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

We all 'own' shares in SA — and we must act to increase their value

It's not too late for us to save our beautiful country, but what we need is a common purpose
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Ex-Post Office chair and Jacob Zuma ally dies in hospital with Covid-19

Former Post Office chair and KwaZulu-Natal legal mind Comfort Ngidi died on Saturday evening
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X