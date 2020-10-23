Post Office board member dismissed after 'breakdown of trust' between members

A special general meeting of the shareholder on Friday afternoon resolved to remove SA Post Office (Sapo) board member Colleen Makhubele.

Mish Molakeng, spokesperson for the ministry of communications and digital technologies, confirmed that Makhubele was removed from her position, but he didn’t disclose details.

“The decision was taken after the meeting heard from all board members regarding the conduct of Ms Makhubele. The matters disclosed by the board are of confidential, but we can confirm that they were serious and concerning.”

He said Makhubele was not present at the meeting.

Earlier this month, Sapo board members wrote to the minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, asking for her intervention.