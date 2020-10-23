SA reopens Sani Pass border post

SA has reopened the Sani Pass border that connects SA with the mountain kingdom of Lesotho.

The Sani Pass was opened on Thursday after minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the reopening in an update to disaster management regulations on Wednesday.

“The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational. And the 35 land borders which were closed, will remain closed except for the Sani Pass border post which will reopen on October 22,” she said.

During a media briefing earlier this month, minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor said the reopening of ports and borders would be measured using the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on public health.