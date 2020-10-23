Three SANParks officials bust with rhino horn

Three SANParks employees were arrested after they were found in possession of fresh rhino horn at the Kruger National Park.

The three staff members were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation between SANParks and the SA police outside Kruger Gate on Tuesday, spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said.

“The arrest of the suspects followed after the law enforcement officials chased after their car, which was found with a fresh set of rhino horns,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said two of the officials were employed as security guards and one was attached to technical services at one of the rest camps.

Kruger National Park managing executive Gareth Coleman said it was “disheartening when colleagues from SANParks are involved in criminal activities”.