South Africa

WATCH | Alleged Table Mountain killer's defence explained: 'They are all lying'

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
26 October 2020 - 08:30

Alleged Table Mountain killer Blessing Bveni is back in court on Monday for the last few days of his double murder trial.

Bveni, 33, is accused of being the stalking killer who attacked hikers and cyclists in the Table Mountain National Park in 2018.

He has denied all charges.

Bveni took the stand on October 14 in the Cape Town high court to tell his side of the story.

Our crime reporter Anthony Molyneaux takes you through the alleged Table Mountain killer's defence.

TimesLIVE

