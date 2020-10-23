Wild animal parts found dumped in Port Elizabeth's beachfront suburbs

Another grisly discovery of animal parts lying on the street has been made - this time by a Summerstrand resident during her morning walk.

Carol Jean Fourie found a liver and other internal organs lying on Bloe Street on Thursday, about 3km from the area where the head and skin of a zebra was found earlier this week.

The head and skin were found by Humewood resident Caroline Ferriera when she was out jogging along La Roche Drive, in Humewood, on Tuesday morning.

Describing the latest discovery, Fourie said: “Just as my daughter and I were walking past at about 7am, I saw this black bag that was slightly open with flies humming around so I went closer to see what it is.

“When I saw what looked like big parts of liver, stomach and other parts I thought, ‘oh My God, this must be part of the zebra I read about’," Fourie said.