Wild animal parts found dumped in Port Elizabeth's beachfront suburbs
Another grisly discovery of animal parts lying on the street has been made - this time by a Summerstrand resident during her morning walk.
Carol Jean Fourie found a liver and other internal organs lying on Bloe Street on Thursday, about 3km from the area where the head and skin of a zebra was found earlier this week.
The head and skin were found by Humewood resident Caroline Ferriera when she was out jogging along La Roche Drive, in Humewood, on Tuesday morning.
Describing the latest discovery, Fourie said: “Just as my daughter and I were walking past at about 7am, I saw this black bag that was slightly open with flies humming around so I went closer to see what it is.
“When I saw what looked like big parts of liver, stomach and other parts I thought, ‘oh My God, this must be part of the zebra I read about’," Fourie said.
Nkosivelile Nogwaja, of the municipality’s waste management section, said the remains could possibly have come from the zebra found on La Roche Drive.
He said he found a liver, lungs, intestines and what looked like a trachea when he went to remove the remains from Bloe Street on Thursday.
“Judging from the size and location of the organs, it is very likely that they’re from the same zebra.”
Ferreira had found the Zebra’s head and skin placed on a black plastic bag on the roadside near the Strandfontein and La Roche Drive intersection.
Wildline co-founder Arnold Slabbert and Nogwaja said on Tuesday the most likely scenario was that the zebra had been taken from the nearby reserve on which the Nelson Mandela University is located.
However, NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said after being alerted to the find, staff at the nature reserve had done a headcount of its zebras and no animals were missing.
“If the NMU nature reserve is not missing any zebras, then it would have been taken from somewhere else and either slaughtered somewhere near Summerstrand or thrown there.
“It’s a mystery,” Nogwaja said on Thursday.
PE Animal Welfare manager Hannes Stander said it had not received a formal complaint.
“We would usually investigate something like this if it was reported but it hasn’t been,” he said.