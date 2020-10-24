COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 49 998 active cases in SA

October 24 2020 - 09:12

Fears of second wave as Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 infections jump

A wave of Covid-19 infections has hit Nelson Mandela Bay — and acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called on residents to act responsibly.

He said it was shocking and worrying to learn that on Thursday there were 730 confirmed cases in the city.

The number had jumped from 379 active cases recorded on Monday.

“In less than a week we have seen a huge jump in the numbers,” Buyeye said.

“We have noted with concern all these social gatherings and we believe they played a role in this increase.”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disaster management chair Shane Brown said the stark rise in numbers indicated a second wave.