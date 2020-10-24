COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 49 998 active cases in SA
October 24 2020 - 10:17
Philippines reports 2,057 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths
The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday recorded 2,057 new coronavirus infections and 19 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 367,819 while deaths have reached 6,934.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
October 24 2020 - 09:53
Russia reports 16,521 new coronavirus cases
Russia reported 16,521 new coronavirus cases on Saturday after hitting a record high of over 17,300 the previous day.
This brings Russia's national tally of cases to 1,497,167 in total. Authorities said 296 people had died from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 25,821.
October 24 2020 - 09:12
Fears of second wave as Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 infections jump
A wave of Covid-19 infections has hit Nelson Mandela Bay — and acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called on residents to act responsibly.
He said it was shocking and worrying to learn that on Thursday there were 730 confirmed cases in the city.
The number had jumped from 379 active cases recorded on Monday.
“In less than a week we have seen a huge jump in the numbers,” Buyeye said.
“We have noted with concern all these social gatherings and we believe they played a role in this increase.”
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disaster management chair Shane Brown said the stark rise in numbers indicated a second wave.
October 24 2020 - 09:00
Czech Republic's coronavirus daily tally tops 15,000 for first time
The Czech Republic reported 15,252 new cases of coronavirus for October 23, its highest daily tally, as the country faces Europe's fastest spread of the infection.
The total number of cases rose to 238,323 in the country of 10.7 million, with 126 new deaths taking that total to 1,971.
