DA wants Transnet to account for crude oil spill into river

It remains unclear when oil began spewing out of a Transnet pipeline in the Bellair area, south of Durban, but residents reported smelling oil in the area last week.

On Tuesday a team from Transnet, environmentalists from the provincial department and activists visited the area to assess the spill.

MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Transnet would be given 14 days to submit a report on how crude oil spilt into the river.

Dube-Ncube, who was expected to revisit the scene on Saturday, said an instruction was given to remove all the oil-tainted litter in the mangrove area as this would become a source of secondary contamination.

“Human settlements, water and sanitation raised concern of groundwater contamination which must be confirmed by geohydrology studies. A section 20 directive in terms of the National Water Act has been issued to address river cleanup measures for both surface and groundwater,” she said.

“I remain encouraged by messages of support from environmentalists, activists and other experts involved in the fight against pollution ... Some have offered their expertise as we work with Transnet to rehabilitate and clean up the environment.”

Dube-Ncube appealed to communities to report suspicious tankers or trucks near Transnet pipelines as they were involved in illegal activities.

“As reported extensively, this year alone there have been 80 incidents of the extraction of petroleum from pipelines and only one conviction in court a few weeks ago. Last year there were more than 100 incidents. In the last incident, more than 60,000 litres of crude oil were lost,” she said.

