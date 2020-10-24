Two die as light aircraft crashes in KZN Midlands
24 October 2020 - 14:48
Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the vicinity of the D534 road.
“Reports from the scene indicate that the pilot and passenger ... had sustained fatal injuries.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.