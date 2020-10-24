South Africa

Two die as light aircraft crashes in KZN Midlands

24 October 2020 - 14:48
Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the vicinity of the D534 road.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the pilot and passenger ... had sustained fatal injuries.” 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

