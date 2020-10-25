COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

South Africa

25 October 2020 - 08:46 By TimesLIVE
Passengers wear face masks as they board Hong Kong Airline's Embrace "Home" Kong "flight to nowhere" experience, at Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 24 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

October 25 2020 - 10:18

Pods allow safe visits to elderly during lockdown

The pod, which is separate from the care facility, has a clear screen between the residents and visitors, with a telephone intercom system for them to communicate.

"During the height of the Covid-19 lockdown we were very aware of the impact of shutting off our elders from their families and friends, and the impact this would have on their mental wellbeing," Tafta CEO Femada Shamam told the Sunday Times.

October 25 2020 - 9:40

Popular Sandton nightclub Blackdoor shut down for breaking lockdown laws

A Sandton nightclub was shut down and employees of a Midrand adult entertainment venue fined early on Saturday morning for violating lockdown laws.

SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies found more than 300 patrons at Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton after the midnight curfew.

Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub filled to capacity, with not many wearing masks.

October 25 2020 - 8:30

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,176 to 429,181  

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,176 to 429,181, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 29 to 10,032, the tally showed.

- Reuters

October 25 2020 - 7:30

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, down from 28 cases the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday.

All 15 of the new infections reported for Saturday were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. It reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

October 25 2020 - 00:00

'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations

