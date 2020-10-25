COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

October 25 2020 - 10:18

Pods allow safe visits to elderly during lockdown

The pod, which is separate from the care facility, has a clear screen between the residents and visitors, with a telephone intercom system for them to communicate.

"During the height of the Covid-19 lockdown we were very aware of the impact of shutting off our elders from their families and friends, and the impact this would have on their mental wellbeing," Tafta CEO Femada Shamam told the Sunday Times.