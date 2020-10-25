South Africa

Pretoria man nabbed with R2m in counterfeit cash

25 October 2020 - 16:28
Police arrested a man for possession of of more than R2m in counterfeit money.
Image: SUPPLIED

A Pretoria man was arrested for being in possession of more than R2m in counterfeit money.

“Police in Pretoria West received information about two suspicious men who had booked in at a local guest house,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

He said police followed up on information and went to a room at the guest house.

They found two men, one of whom ran away.

The second suspect was found with R200 and R100 notes.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the notes were counterfeit and worth more than R2m.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit money. He is expected to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday,” Masondo said.

