South Africa

Ballistics link firearm to Senzo Meyiwa murder, says police chief

26 October 2020 - 14:13

The breakthrough in soccer icon Senzo Meyiwa's murder came when the team of investigators discovered the firearm that killed him, says police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

The arrest of five suspects in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning in connection with the 2014 murder of Meyiwa was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele, addressing the same briefing in Pretoria.

Sitole said some of the suspects were arrested while others were charged in prison.

Forensic work by the police has led to the discovery of the firearm allegedly used in the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“What is key is the ballistic evidence relating to the firearm. It is only now that we found the weapon. We have been looking for the weapon for the whole duration of the investigation,” said Sitole.

“With the final tactics applied, we found the weapon and fortunately enough, the weapon is ballistically connected to the crime scene.

“This is not an easy but a very complex case and it required a lot of investigation.”

He said further investigation would determine whether the killing of Meyiwa was a hit.

Cele said he would be meeting with the Meyiwa family later on Monday to update them on the case.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

