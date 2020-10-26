Ballistics link firearm to Senzo Meyiwa murder, says police chief

“What is key is the ballistic evidence relating to the firearm. It is only now that we found the weapon. We have been looking for the weapon for the whole duration of the investigation,” said Sitole.

“With the final tactics applied, we found the weapon and fortunately enough, the weapon is ballistically connected to the crime scene.

“This is not an easy but a very complex case and it required a lot of investigation.”

He said further investigation would determine whether the killing of Meyiwa was a hit.

Cele said he would be meeting with the Meyiwa family later on Monday to update them on the case.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE