Cape police find bodies in shallow graves, suspect arrested

A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested by police in Wolseley, Western Cape, after he was seen dragging something that turned out to be the body of a local 20-year-old woman.

Community members alerted the police to suspicious activity in the Pine Valley informal settlement at about 11pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Upon arrival the police made the gruesome discovery. The suspect, who also resides in the area, was subsequently arrested.”

On Sunday, police were called out to the area again after a shallow grave was discovered in an open field by a passer-by. With help from the forensic pathology services, a yet-to-be identified woman’s body was dug up from the shallow grave.

A search of the area by police led to the discovery of another grave not far from the first one. A body whose identity, age and gender have not been determined was discovered.

The police K-9 unit, detectives and fingerprint experts were on the scene until late on Sunday afternoon.

“How the deceased people died is part of an investigation and autopsies will be conducted soon,” said police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det Sgt Pieters of Wolseley police on 079 894 0195.

TimesLIVE