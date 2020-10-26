Four more days in jail for Bushiris and co-accused as bail hearing delayed

The magistrate — who last week had initially wanted the matter to be postponed to October 30 — said she could not commit to hearing the matter before Friday as she was fully occupied during the week with other cases.

“The only day that I am sure I will give the matter my full attention is Friday. The matter will proceed in the morning,” she said.

In his application for bail, which was presented through an affidavit, Bushiri's advocate Anneline van den Heever argued that there was no flight risk at play, and that there was a lack of sufficient evidence presented to the court by the state.

In his affidavit, Bushiri said he intended to plead not guilty. He said his passports had been handed over to the investigating officer. He also stated he had no previous convictions and had no intention of evading trial or fleeing the country.

“I deny that any offence was ever committed by me. I have no reason to run away. I have no reason to evade my trial as I need to vindicate myself,” he said in his affidavit.