Free State farmers get help to rebuild after raging fires - here's what you need to know

Free State farmers are receiving assistance from non-profit organisation (NPO) Boere Droogtehulp after losing thousands of hectares of land and millions in livestock and property to fires.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday, the organisation's Chris van Beljon said farmers were devastated by the fires which have been raging for days. He said the organisation delivered truckloads of maize, medicine and food for the animals.

“We've offloaded about nine trucks already and today we're taking 50 trucks down to the Free State. At the moment the situation is calm, the fire has been stabilised so now we just need to feed the animals ... We help them wherever they need us, [be it] medicine for the animals, funds, diesel whatever they need. They contact us and we assist as best as we can,” he said.

Here's what you need to know:

What caused the fires?

Residents of Malebogo township were protesting against their local municipality over a lack of water when they started burning tyres and tanks.

Community safety co-ordinator Jannes de Jager told TimesLIVE that the raging fires started after a burning tyre was blown by the wind during the protests.