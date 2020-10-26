Just 891 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, along with 40 deaths

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said that there were also 40 Covid-19 related deaths since the release of Sunday night's figures. Of these, 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remaining 30 were historical deaths that were confirmed since Sunday.

“Our recoveries now stand at 646,721 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 4,709,403 total tests, with 11,464 conducted in the latest 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE