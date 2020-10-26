Kolisi Foundation crowdfunds to support Cape Town teen left paralysed by gang violence

Just over R13,800 has been raised by the Kolisi Foundation to support a teenager left paralysed by gang violence in the Cape Flats, Cape Town.

Bryan Diamond was paralysed at the age of three after a stray bullet from a gang shootout struck him in the head in 2006.

His mother Ronell, who was also shot during the incident, has been taking care of him for the past 14 years. Diamond spends most of his time in bed and his mother feeds him every two hours using a feeding tube.

The Kolisi Foundation, launched by the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, donated close to R40,000 to help improve the lives of Diamond and his family.