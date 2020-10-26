Kolisi Foundation crowdfunds to support Cape Town teen left paralysed by gang violence
Just over R13,800 has been raised by the Kolisi Foundation to support a teenager left paralysed by gang violence in the Cape Flats, Cape Town.
Bryan Diamond was paralysed at the age of three after a stray bullet from a gang shootout struck him in the head in 2006.
His mother Ronell, who was also shot during the incident, has been taking care of him for the past 14 years. Diamond spends most of his time in bed and his mother feeds him every two hours using a feeding tube.
The Kolisi Foundation, launched by the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, donated close to R40,000 to help improve the lives of Diamond and his family.
Now the foundation has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support Shonaquip Social Enterprise, a non-profit organisation based in Cape Town, to raise an additional R51,000 towards a side-lyer, car positioner and therapy services for Diamond.
According to the foundation, the much-needed funds will provide Diamond with the appropriate devices and services he urgently needs.
“This means his mother, who has been taking care of him 24-hours a day will be able to move around her community more easily. This initial support will include linking Bryan back to government health and social services so the family has long term and ongoing support.”
The breakdown of how much is needed and how it will be used is as follows:
- R39,312.86 for an individually customised Buggy wheelchair.
- R18,727.62 for two 24-hour posture support devices (lying and vehicle positioner).
- R29,843,08 for seating and therapy services (for two years and to link him to ongoing government services).
- R2,792.82 for the fundraising platform admin fee.
TimesLIVE