KZN liquor outlets fined for breaking lockdown rules and fake licences

The owner of a tavern in Vryheid was fined R5,000 for trading after midnight, and eight other KwaZulu-Natal liquor licence holders were charged and fined for selling "takeaways."

In addition, six fake liquor licences were found at outlets, including a popular venue in Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga.

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Monday released the findings from unannounced visits to liquor traders in the province.

Compliance inspectors from the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority and law enforcement agencies, have been visiting outlets to ensure they comply with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act and the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Act, Act 06 of 2010, which currently prohibit the sale of alcohol beyond midnight.

Traders with onsite licences are not allowed to sell alcohol as takeaways.