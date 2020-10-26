Manager of packed Sandton nightclub Blackdoor arrested after police raid
The manager of the popular Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge in Sandton, Johannesburg, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations, police said.
The SAPS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Gauteng traffic police and various other law enforcement agencies shut down the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.
This after more than 300 patrons were allegedly found at the establishment after the midnight curfew.
Footage taken during the bust shows the nightclub packed to capacity.
Police minister Bheki Cele, who was also present during the raid, said there was no social distancing and no-one wore a mask.
“It tells you that if the second waves comes, not many will survive.”
Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the manager of Blackdoor had been arrested for operating a business without a liquor licence and breaking the lockdown level one regulations.
The manager was detained at Sandton police station.
Themba said liquor valued at more than R800,000 was seized.
Meanwhile, in Midrand at XO Lounge, formerly known as Teazers, police found employees still on the premises after midnight.
They had to pay a R1,000 fine each to be released.
Scenes inside the #Blackdoor lounge in Sandton, It is one of several establishments shutdown by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of this morning for operating after 12h00am and during #Level 1 Lockdown. This club was also packed beyond capacity and many had no masks. pic.twitter.com/uEXNGezNpG— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 25, 2020
Police Minister Bheki Cele explains why the #BlackDoor nightclub in Sandton was raided by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of Sunday morning. The owner of the club will be charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act. pic.twitter.com/WQafjYOYCI— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 24, 2020
Police have just shut down Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge is Sandton.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) October 24, 2020
The place was operating after 12h00am (packed beyond capacity), they could not present a liquor license and there was no appointed manager. pic.twitter.com/GuaO4cgWsL