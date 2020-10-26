Senzo Meyiwa's family bracing for answers 6 years after his death

The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are preparing themselves as the circumstances that led to his murder look set to finally emerge.

This follows an announcement by police minister Bheki Cele on Monday - six years to the day - that five people have been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder.

Speaking to TimesLIVE shortly after Cele's announcement outside the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said the family was emotionally prepared for what lies ahead.

“I suppose there will be a feeling of betrayal maybe, with some people, about why certain truths didn't come early. There will be all types of emotions.

“Anger, elation, disappointment, because people should have known and come up with information a long time ago. There is an argument that among the people present no one was brought in for questioning,” Siyabonga said.