Shepherd Bushiri could know his fate on Monday after weekend in jail

In her affidavit, Mary Bushiri also denied any wrongdoing. She said she was not actively involved in the business. She added that her children were too young to be separated from their parents.

The other accused, Ntlokwane, who said she spent most of her time volunteering at Bushiri's church, said her family was financially dependent on her.

She said her expenses together with that of her mother and sister normally surpass R10,000 which her mother cannot afford alone.

She also stated that her husband permanently resides in Cape Town and she travels from Gauteng to see him.

Ntlokwana said she is also not guilty that she would suffer great financial loss if she remains in custody.

Van den Heever notified the magistrate that it was difficult to get access to her clients where they were being held during the week.

Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks on Tuesday last week, while his wife Mary was arrested at their home earlier that day. The Hawks said Bushiri initially tried to “evade” their officers and then handed himself over in the presence of an “entourage of attorneys”.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church head of legal and compliance Terrence Baloyi said it was disappointing. However, he said Bushiri remains strong.

“He understands the ways of justice and he believes that one day justice will prevail. Whatever he is going through is just a test of time,” he said.

Baloyi said if the bail matter isn't heard on Monday, they would abide with the court's choice of a new date.

“It has been a long and tiring day,” he said after Friday's proceedings.

“The state has insisted on the request to postpone for further investigation. The magistrate ruled against the state and granted us to proceed with the bail application ... We made our applications in the form of an affidavit and now it's the state's turn to respond and, due to the time, the matter had to be postponed to Monday.

“If it doesn't happen on Monday then the court will have to postpone the date. That will be beyond our control and we will have to abide. We have no choice,” he said.

TimesLIVE