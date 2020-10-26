Shepherd Bushiri could know his fate on Monday after weekend in jail

On Friday, the court first heard a formal application to allow the media to broadcast proceedings.

Bushiri's lawyer said they didn't have a problem with the case being broadcast, but the accused should not be filmed. The prosecution objected to prosecutors being filmed, citing their safety as an issue.

The magistrate then ruled that the media can film the accused, together with their defence team. However, the magistrate said that the prosecution cannot be filmed and that only an audio of their arguments can be recorded.

The magistrate said the ruling included only the proceedings of the bail applications and that only two cameras were allowed inside the court.

Turning to the matter of bail, Bushiri's advocate Anneline Van Den Heever argued that there was no flight risk at play, and that there was a lack of sufficient evidence presented to the court by the state.

The accused made formal bail applications in the form of affidavits.

In his affidavit, Bushiri said he intends to plead not guilty. He also stated that his passports have been handed over to the investigating officer. He also stated he had no previous convictions and had no intention of evading trial or fleeing the country.

“I deny that any offence was ever committed by me. I have no reasons to run away. I have no reason to evade my trial as I need to vindicate myself,” he said in his affidavit.