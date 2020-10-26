South Africa

Parts of the country set to experience heavy rainfall in the coming months

But less rain than average expected in Gauteng and Limpopo

26 October 2020 - 13:54
Hot temperatures may result in heavier than average rain in some parts of the country this summer, according to the weather service. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Anna Nikonorova

Some parts of the country can expect above normal rainfall in the next three months, according to the SA Weather Service (Saws). 

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape can expect heavy rainfalls during this period.

"Gauteng and Limpopo can expect below normal rainfall," Masizana said.

The country is experiencing typical summer temperatures, not a heatwave, she said. 

For Monday a level 2 warning was issued for possible severe thunderstorms over the eastern Free State and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with possible localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements informal and flooding of roads and low-lying bridges. 

No more water restrictions for Cape Town from November 1

After years of being subjected to stringent water rationing, which saw Capetonians watering their gardens with grey water and taking two-minute ...
News
5 days ago

“There is no heatwave. The country is going though warm to hot temperatures which are typical of summer. Some parts of the country will experience rainfall as a result of these temperatures,” said Masizana 

She said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north and central parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme northwestern parts of North West and the Limpopo Valley. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape is experiencing cool conditions along the coast and otherwise cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest. The wind along the coast will be fresh southeasterly, becoming strong easterly in the afternoon, said Saws. 

“The Western Cape is cloudy along the south coast with light rain in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming fresh to strong southeasterly by the afternoon,” said Saws. 

“KwaZulu-Natal is also cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise cool but warm in places in the north, where it will be partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west and south. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southwesterly becoming moderate southeasterly from the south by late morning.”

TimesLIVE

