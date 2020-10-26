Parts of the country set to experience heavy rainfall in the coming months

Some parts of the country can expect above normal rainfall in the next three months, according to the SA Weather Service (Saws).

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape can expect heavy rainfalls during this period.

"Gauteng and Limpopo can expect below normal rainfall," Masizana said.

The country is experiencing typical summer temperatures, not a heatwave, she said.

For Monday a level 2 warning was issued for possible severe thunderstorms over the eastern Free State and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with possible localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements informal and flooding of roads and low-lying bridges.