Bheki Cele gives update on progress made in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

26 October 2020

Police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole will on Monday provide a much-anticipated progress report on the developments in the murder case of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Today marks six years since Meyiwa died.

No arrests have been made in the murder case. However, last week a report by News24 said the police made a breakthrough when they found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and had identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer.

The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

