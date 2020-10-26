South Africa

WSU in lockdown: All students to be confined after university Covid-19 outbreak

Academic activities suspended, quarantine put in place after 26 students test positive

26 October 2020 - 10:10 By Luke Charter
Walter Sisulu University students in East London are to be confined to their residences for self-isolation as the number of Covid-19 infections at the institution grows.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

At least 26 Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students from four different residences and one staff member have tested positive for Covid-19, and all students at the Buffalo City campus are to go into into self-isolation.

Vice-chancellor Rob Midgley on Sunday night sent a circular advising that to protect students, staff and Buffalo City residents and prevent the coronavirus from spreading, all contact activity between staff and students was to be cancelled and all students were to be confined to their residences until November 8.

Midgley said the students would only be allowed to purchase groceries on Monday. Thereafter arrangements would be made for food deliveries to be made to their residences.

He said counselling support services would be made available to students.

This comes as East London cases at the University of Fort Hare also came under the spotlight with 27 new positive Covid-19 results, namely 25 students and two staff members, confirmed last week. The institution had 60 active Covid-19 cases as of last Wednesday.

LISTEN | Expect a resurgence — but another lockdown won't help, says Prof Shabir Madhi

