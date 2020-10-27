ANC MP Bongani Bongo to appear in court over R124m Mpumalanga farm fraud

ANC MP Bongani Bongo is one of 11 people set to appear in court on Wednesday on fraud and corruption charges.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hawks said the suspects were linked to dubious land deals amounting to almost R124m. They did not name Bongo but a senior official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed that the ANC MP was one of the 11.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Bongo told TimesLIVE: “I'm still busy with the process you are calling me about. I will return your call.”

Before the news broke on Tuesday, Bongo chaired a virtual meeting of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on home affairs, which ended just before midday. The meeting was discussing the controversial procurement of the automated biometric ID system.