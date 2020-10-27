Bushiris, co-accused still in jail as bail hearing is postponed: Here's a timeline of their arrest

Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were left fuming on Monday after the Pretoria magistrate's court postponed their bail bid to Friday.

The pair were arrested in connection with allegations of theft, money laundering and fraud.

Here's a timeline of their arrest:

October 20: Mary arrested, Bushiri hands himself over

On Tuesday last week, the Hawks said they had arrested Mary at the couple's home while Bushiri handed himself over to the authorities later in the day. Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed the arrest.

He said the Hawks had apparently invited the Bushiris to their office on Tuesday at 11am, to discuss an investment with a company called Rising Estate. He said Mary was arrested as the couple and their lawyers were preparing for the meeting.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said four others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the deal. They are two couples including a pastor and his wife.

October 21: first postponement of bail bid

The couple appeared at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court with a third suspect and member of their church, Landiwe Ntlokwana. Their bail bid was postponed to Friday. The state said the case was at an advanced stage.

The state also noted the department of home affair's withdrawal of the couple's permanent residence permit. According to documents from the Pretoria high court, where Bushiri appealed against the withdrawal notice, the permits were issued in “error”. The high court said the notice should remain suspended until the couple pleaded to the charges against them.

October 21: Bushiri couple earn over R700,000

During the bail application, the court learnt that the Bushiris earn over R700,000 a month. This was revealed when advocate Anneline van den Heever, a lawyer representing the three, read out their affidavits.

Bushiri said he earns about R566,000 a month, while his wife revealed that she earned R221,000 a month from “entities”. Bushiri questioned the charges against him, saying his involvement in the case was unclear.