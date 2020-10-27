COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia's Covid-19 hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months

October 27 2020 - 08:45

IN QUOTES | 'People cannot social distance in picket lines': Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says wearing masks and observing social distancing is not possible during protests.

While addressing the media on Monday from the EFF headquarters in Braamfontein, he was asked about the flouting of regulations which apply to social gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EFF leadership and scores of its supporters protested in Senekal in the Free State nearly two weeks ago, where two men implicated in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner appeared for a bail hearing.