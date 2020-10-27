COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia's Covid-19 hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months
October 27 2020 - 08:45
IN QUOTES | 'People cannot social distance in picket lines': Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says wearing masks and observing social distancing is not possible during protests.
While addressing the media on Monday from the EFF headquarters in Braamfontein, he was asked about the flouting of regulations which apply to social gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The EFF leadership and scores of its supporters protested in Senekal in the Free State nearly two weeks ago, where two men implicated in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner appeared for a bail hearing.
October 27 2020 - 07:28
PODCAST | Is Africa still the world's guinea pig?
As scientists expedite research into a suitable vaccine against Covid-19, global efforts are at risk of being undermined by political forces.
Ahead of the US election, Republican leaders are claiming to be just days away from a suitable vaccine, with the left saying it’s a power play.
Russia already threw down the gauntlet a few weeks ago, much to the scorn of the West, while in China, citizens are travelling hundreds of kilometres to ask for a jab still in development.
October 27 2020 - 07:20
Australia's Covid-19 hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months
The Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of Covid-19 infections, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months.
Victoria, the second most populous state, will allow restaurants and cafes in Melbourne to reopen from Wednesday after more than three months under a stringent lockdown.
Despite case numbers dwindling and businesses poised to reopen, Victoria will only ease limits on social gatherings in the home, allowing two adults and dependents from one house to make one daily visit to one other household.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the highest risk of spreading the virus remained in the family home where social distancing protocols were often not applied.
"This is just about making sure that people can connect, but we can't have a situation where people are having visitors in the morning, visitors at lunchtime, visitors in the evening," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne."
Reuters