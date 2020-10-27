Five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder to remain in custody, after drama-filled court appearance

Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

All the accused, with the exception of Ntanzi, did not have legal representation.

They are facing counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26 2014, in the presence of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, as well as his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

When asked whether they needed legal representation, Sibiya did not respond to the question and refused to stand in the dock.