Five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder to remain in custody, after drama-filled court appearance

Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

All the accused, with the exception of Ntanzi, did not have legal representation.

They are facing counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26 2014, in the presence of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, as well as his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

When asked whether they needed legal representation, Sibiya did not respond to the question and refused to stand in the dock.

Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli said they did not see the necessity to have legal representation.

“I will not enter the accused dock as I did not kill Senzo Meyiwa,” Mncube said.

Mncube said it was alleged that at the time of the incident, the accused were out of prison whereas he says he was in prison.

Maphisa said the people who were supposed to be in court were not in court.

All accused did not have objections to court proceedings being filmed.

Mncube said it was not true that they were arrested on Monday, as alleged by police minister Bheki Cele. Mncube said they were charged in August.

Prosecutor George Baloyi said the state alleges the men robbed Kelly Khumalo of her cellphone on the day of Meyiwa’s murder.

Baloyi said on October 26 2014, two men burst into the house in Vosloorus carrying a firearm and a knife.

A scuffle ensued between Meyiwa and a dreadlocked man, who was carrying a firearm.

The state alleges a shot went off and hit Zandi Khumalo in the leg. A second shot went off and hit Meyiwa in the chest.

Meyiwa was transported to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead at 9.15pm on that day.

Baloyi said the matter was going to be transferred to the high court in Johannesburg, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli said they did not see the need to apply for bail as they were in custody on other cases.

Sibiya and Ntanzi did not apply for bail.

Magistrate Hans Havenga told the four unrepresented accused to reconsider their stance on representation, now that they knew the allegations against them. He said a lawyer would assist them in presenting their case.

