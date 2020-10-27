Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder

A confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document — which has been confirmed as authentic — has linked Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo to a suspect in the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Point 6 of the document, a letter from the NPA to the investigating officer in the case, Col Bongani Gininda, instructs police: “Cellphone records of Ms Kelly Khumalo indicating her communication with the accused must be obtained, as previously indicated.”

Meyiwa was killed at Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni six years ago.

Attempts to get comment from Khumalo via phone and text message were unsuccessful. The police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is not clear exactly when the document was drafted, with the NPA not answering questions to this effect when contacted on Tuesday afternoon.