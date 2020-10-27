Magalies robbery suspects nabbed after police & community track down clues

Former Comrades winner Nick Bester, who was severely injured in an attack in the Magalies mountains, has praised the police for their swift action in dealing with a spate of attacks in the area.

“I am very glad, excited and so glad, that the police made a breakthrough. There is hope for SA. The police have done a great job,” Bester told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

This after police arrested nine suspects linked to the spate of armed robberies and other serious crimes in the Theo Martins Poort-Magalies mountains area along the R80 Mabopane highway.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the first three suspects were arrested at a hideout in Marabastad on October 14.

Peters said two others were charged in custody after their earlier arrest on two separate cases.