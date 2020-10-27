Nanny on trial for murder of Daveyton toddler

After a year behind bars, Mannana Tsabane, the nanny alleged to have murdered the child she was hired to take care of, is finally on trial at the Benoni magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.

On Tuesday, the pathologist who had examined Langelihle Mnguni’s body post-mortem took to the stand.

Dr Fortunato Beccia confirmed the toddler had died from strangulation and suffocation.

Beccia’s testimony would have brought little comfort to the family of the 21-month-old child.

“It was not done with a lot of force because the bone on the neck was not broken,” Beccia told the court.