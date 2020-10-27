South Africa

SA records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

27 October 2020 - 20:27 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,092 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 717,851 confirmed infections.
Image: 123RF / maridav

SA recorded 1,092 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

This means that there are now 717,851 confirmed infections across the country.

Mkhize said there were also 45 Covid-19 related deaths recorded since the release of Monday's figures. Of these, 19 took place in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the remaining being historical deaths that had been verified since Monday's statistical release.

There are now 19,053 confirmed fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mkhize said that there were now 647,833 recoveries, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,726,875 total tests to date, with 17,472 falling in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

