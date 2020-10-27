South Africa

Two Gauteng brigadiers join 26 other suspects on firearms charges

27 October 2020 - 18:55
Two Gauteng police station commanders with the rank of brigadier were arrested for fraud and corruption regarding firearm licences on Tuesday.
Two Gauteng police station commanders with the rank of brigadier were arrested for fraud and corruption regarding firearm licences on Tuesday. 
Image: Supplied

Two Gauteng police station commanders, both with the rank of brigadier, were arrested for fraud and corruption related to multiple dockets on Tuesday.

The pair was arrested during an intelligence operation by the Western Cape anti-gang unit assisted by the national anti-corruption unit, according to the national spokesperson for police commissioner Brig Vishnu Naidoo.     

He said the charges related to firearm licence applications.

“The brigadiers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60/2000) in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in Gauteng,” said Naidoo.

The pair's arrest brings to 28 the number of people arrested in connection with these cases after 26 were arrested earlier this year. Of the 28 suspects, 17 are police officers — two are retired — and 11 are civilians, according to Naidoo.

Naidoo said the investigation commenced three years ago.

“During November 2017 security companies were involved in crimes of extortion in the Western Cape relating to firearm applications in Gauteng. In January 2018 it was found that several other people, family and friends in Cape Town obtained their competence and licence to possess a firearm/s as well as temporary authorisation to possess a firearm/s in an allegedly fraudulent manner,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the applicants all made applications in Gauteng, specifically at police stations at Edenvale, Norwood and Kempton Park.

The applicants would allegedly go to a gun shop in Kempton Park where they would do a proficiency test to make an application for competence to possess a firearm and ammunition.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole applauded the team for the arrests.

“We are systematically identifying and rooting out corruption and corrupt members from the SAPS. The most effective way of dealing with corruption is to prevent it and to do this, I am again urging both members of the SAPS as well as the community at large to refrain from engaging in such activities — because you will be caught”, said Sitole.

The brigadiers were expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Traffic cops arrested and examiners fired for bribery and corruption

Two Gauteng traffic officers, who allegedly demanded a bribe of R5,000 from a truck driver, were arrested in a sting operation on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Top cop probing fellow officers narrowly survives attack by gunmen

Attempted murder comes after killing of Ipid investigator in ‘rogue’ North West detectives case
News
1 week ago

'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by criminals': top cop

SA's top cop has revealed how criminal networks have infiltrated senior police ranks - and that efforts to expose them have sparked death threats and ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa
  4. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  5. 'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X