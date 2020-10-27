WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa’s brother ready to face alleged killers in court

Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, says he is looking forward to facing the people accused of the murder of his brother six years ago.

The goalkeeper was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son, who was four years old at the time.

Meyiwa was in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning ahead of the appearance of five men accused of murdering his brother.

Meyiwa was accompanied by the AfriForum team, which has offered to assist the family in ensuring the apprehension of his brother's murderers.

Meyiwa said his family was relieved there have been arrests in connection with his brother's murder, but expressed concern about how his mother Ntombifuthi, who suffers from hypertension, will face the alleged killers when they appear in court.