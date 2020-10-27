WATCH | 'The life and trials of Oscar Pistorius' to air on ESPN
The four-part documentary series on former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will air from November 19 to December 10
American multinational basic cable sports channel ESPN is set to release a documentary that will chronicle the rise and fall of former sprinter Oscar Pistorius.
The four-part documentary series, titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, will be screened weekly from November 19 to December 10.
The documentary, which has been in production for several years, is directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek. It tells the story of the former Paralympic sprinter who had inspired millions with his determination and dedication but became the centre of a murder investigation.
The circumstances that surrounded the tragic death of Reeva Steenkamp became just as much a story of the time as his initial rise to glory.
The series features interviews from people closest to the story and it recounts Pistorius’ fall after killing Steenkamp on February 14, 2013, in his home in Pretoria.
Pistorius shot Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day when he fired four shots through the door of his toilet, an act he maintained resulted from mistaking her for a burglar.
The former Paralympian was initially sentenced to six years in jail, but this was extended to 13 years and five months by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Gordon said he hopes that the film gives the audience additional context and layers “to a story they think they know”.
“The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity. It’s at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues — from gender-based violence (GBV) to disability rights, racial inequality, and media frenzy,” said Gordon.
The series will be broadcast on ESPN (DStv 218) as follows:
- Part 1: Thursday November 19 at 8pm. Repeat on Sunday November 22 at 8pm
- Part 2: Thursday November 26 at 8pm. Repeat on Sunday November 29 at 8pm
- Part 3: Thursday December 3 at 8pm. Repeat on Sunday December 6 at 8pm
- Part 4: Thursday December 10 at 8pm. Repeat on Sunday December 13 at 8pm
The series will also be available to view on DStv Catch Up and the ESPN Player App.