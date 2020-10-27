WATCH | 'The life and trials of Oscar Pistorius' to air on ESPN

American multinational basic cable sports channel ESPN is set to release a documentary that will chronicle the rise and fall of former sprinter Oscar Pistorius.

The four-part documentary series, titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, will be screened weekly from November 19 to December 10.

The documentary, which has been in production for several years, is directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek. It tells the story of the former Paralympic sprinter who had inspired millions with his determination and dedication but became the centre of a murder investigation.

The circumstances that surrounded the tragic death of Reeva Steenkamp became just as much a story of the time as his initial rise to glory.