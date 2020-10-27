Water problems resolved at two Johannesburg hospitals

Water problems at the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals in Johannesburg have been resolved and the water pressure has improved, Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

This after plumbing teams were sent to both hospitals, which have been plagued by water disruptions since Thursday.

“The facilities are now back to normal water supply and water trucks are available as back up,” Kekana said.

She said Joburg Water had been supplying the hospitals with water since the problems started on Thursday last week.

The Gauteng health department said on Friday teams from the infrastructure department were working round the clock to fix the problems. Helen Joseph Hospital still had enough water in its reservoir, with Johannesburg Water using its trucks to replenish it.

Kekana said water trucks will continue to deliver water until the situation has been resolved.

“The water challenge at Rahima Moosa Hospital is receiving urgent attention from local authorities. The hospital is diverting some of its services to nearby facilities.

“We ask for patience and understanding while these challenges are being attended to,” she said. She said the Gauteng department of infrastructure development’s plumbers were on site, fixing the lines to enhance supply to various areas of the facility.