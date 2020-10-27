South Africa

Water problems resolved at two Johannesburg hospitals

Joburg Water has been supplying the hospitals with water since the problems started on Thursday last week

27 October 2020 - 18:35
The Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals have been experiencing water disruptions since Thursday.
The Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph  hospitals have been experiencing water disruptions since Thursday.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

Water problems at the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals in Johannesburg have been resolved and the water pressure has improved, Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

This after plumbing teams were sent to both hospitals, which have been plagued by water disruptions since Thursday.

“The facilities are now back to normal water supply and water trucks are available as back up,” Kekana said.

She said Joburg Water had been supplying the hospitals with water since the problems started on Thursday last week.

The Gauteng health department said on Friday teams from the infrastructure department were working round the clock to fix the problems. Helen Joseph Hospital still had enough water in its reservoir, with Johannesburg Water using its trucks to replenish it.

Kekana said water trucks will continue to deliver water until the situation has been resolved.

“The water challenge at Rahima Moosa Hospital is receiving urgent attention from local authorities. The hospital is diverting some of its services to nearby facilities.

“We ask for patience and understanding while these challenges are being attended to,” she said. She said the Gauteng department of infrastructure development’s plumbers were on site, fixing the lines to enhance supply to various areas of the facility.

‘Nightmare’ at hospitals as alcohol takes its toll

This week’s booze binge has set SA back in its fight against Covid-19.Across the country, a massive surge of people in hospital emergency rooms with ...
News
4 months ago

“We ask for patience and understanding while these challenges are being attended to,” she said.

A nurse at Rahima Moosa who didn’t want to be named as she is not allowed to talk to the media told TimesLIVE that some pregnant women were still being referred to other hospitals even though the water problem has been rectified.

“Friday was problematic as our reservoirs were running low and the trucks were a little slow in filling them up. However, we managed to work right through the weekend without problems,” she said.

An unplanned power outage at City Power’s Orlando substation, which left several areas in the south of Johannesburg without power since Wednesday last week, caused the problem.

Rand Water said in a statement that this consequently lead to Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pump Station being unable to operate. Rand Water’s reservoirs that receive their water from Eikenhof are now at significantly reduced levels, said Rand Water.

The power problems which affected the Eikenhof Pump Station left several areas in Johannesburg, Mogale City, Merafong City, Westonaria and Rustenburg without water.

‘I live in Covid-19 and not even the snakes will chase me away’

Made homeless by lockdown, hundreds have settled on a Cape nature reserve and are refusing to budge
News
1 week ago

Four days ago, the tragic death of a Davidsonville man prompted Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Mpho Moerane, to send a warning to those using illegal electricity connections.

Thousands of Johannesburg residents have been without water for about a week after a major disruption which left taps dry. Several areas were affected including hospitals and businesses.

The water utility pointed to electricity problems as the source of the crisis causing reservoirs to run dry in various areas including Sophiatown, Northcliff, Westdene, Coronationville, Westbury and Melville.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two Gauteng hospitals battling with water issues

Plumbing teams have been dispatched to both the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph  hospitals in Johannesburg where water disruptions are being ...
News
4 days ago

For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ruining lives

Crumbling infrastructure, petty politics, dismal finances ... meet the North West people who suffer because of it
News
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | Protest action for water, the unintended flint which led to damaging farm fires

While the community of Malebogo informal settlement, Hertzogville, is responsible for fires that have ripped through Free State farmlands this week, ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa
  4. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  5. 'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. Two Gauteng hospitals battling with water issues South Africa
  2. Doctors confirm big drop in patients at trauma units since booze ban South Africa
  3. Race to ready field facilities as Covid-19 peak edges closer News
X