Western Cape changes focus to TB, still the country's biggest killer

After a huge decline in the number of people testing for tuberculosis during the lockdown, Western Cape health authorities are now turning their attention to the killer disease and will soon be offering self-screening at home.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the screening of potential TB patients at home was part of the province’s efforts to find patients instead of waiting for them to present to clinics.

As with Covid-19 screening, TB patients could screen themselves using their mobile phones and filling of questionnaires. An algorithm would then determine their risk and recommend testing, if required.

In June, the Western Cape experienced a dip of about 48% in TB testing, but over the past few months the uptake of testing has been improving. By August the decline was measured at about 36%.

“As we did with Covid-19, we will also adopt hotspot-focused and behaviour change led approaches to prevent the spread of TB among those at risk,” he said.