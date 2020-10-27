What do Tsakane and Lichtenburg have in common? Lotto winners

Two Lotto players who each purchased their tickets for R20 and selected the winning numbers manually are now both R7m richer, according to national lottery operator Ithuba.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was R14.4m in the October 24 draw, which they will share equally.

There has not been more than one millionaire jackpot winner since January 2018, when four people won a share of the R100m Lotto jackpot.

“We are intrigued that not only did the players win the same jackpot, but they both selected their numbers manually, with the same ticket wager amount, it’s amazing,”, said Busisiwe Msizi, Ithuba spokesperson.

The first ticket was purchased in Tsakane, Brakpan, while the other was bought at Lichtenburg, North West.

Both winners have not yet made contact with the national lottery operator. “We are appealing to players to check their tickets and make contact with us as soon as possible. We cannot wait to hear the story behind two of the luckiest Lottery players”, said Msizi.

TimesLIVE