Education activists slam Tito Mboweni for budget cuts

About 50 members of Equal Education (EE) picketed outside parliament on Wednesday to demand that finance minister Tito Mboweni reverse budget cuts made to the education department earlier this year.

The Supplementary Budget tabled on June 24 showed that R2.1bn was cut overall from the department of basic education budget. A further R1.5bn was lost across provincial education departments, according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga in her budget vote speech.

EE said in a statement: “A total of R1.7bn was cut from school infrastructure grants alone, and a further R4.4bn has been reallocated within these grants to cover Covid-19 expenses. The consequence is that the right of learners to basic education is compromised.”

Pupils who are members of EE (equalisers), post-school youth members and parents joined the picket. They want more funding to be allocated to basic education, funding for school infrastructure increased, and that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) be allocated enough funding to feed all qualifying pupils.

Likhona Mendisi, a 17-year-old equaliser, said: “As poor kids from poor communities, if we don’t get educated, what is the basis of our future?”

“Education is supposed to be a front-line department,” he said.