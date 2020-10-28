Flying shark picture earns Cape Town photographer another top award

Cape Town's award-winning and world renowned art and wildlife photographer Chris Fallows has received another international recognition for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark titled “Air Jaws”.

Fallows was awarded the coveted Global Eye Award during this year’s STARTnet Fair at Saatchi Gallery in London between October 21 and 25.

The image, which showcases a great white shark breaching the surface of the ocean in a leap rarely seen, forms part of his limited edition body of works called “The Eleventh Hour”. Fallow described the award as a “great honour that I am truly proud of, especially considering the incredible talent of my fellow artists”.

“I am particularly grateful for the chance to share the magnificence of the iconic creatures we share our planet with and hope this further elevates the cause to learn to exist alongside them,” he said.

He described his limited edition fine artworks as “incredibly powerful, and their message resonates a call for change”.