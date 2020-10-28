South Africa

Gauteng health boss in charge of Covid-19 quarantine dies suddenly

28 October 2020 - 17:51
The acting CEO of emergency medical services (EMS) in Gauteng has died suddenly.
The acting CEO of emergency medical services (EMS) in Gauteng has died suddenly.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DINO LLOYD

Gauteng's acting CEO of emergency medical services (EMS) has died suddenly, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Kgati Malebana, 46, was part of the provincial Covid-19 response team. His death came as a shock and was unexpected, according to department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Malebana was in charge of the co-ordination of self-isolation and quarantine sites. He died on Tuesday. Details were not provided.

Acting Gauteng health MEC Jacob Mamabolo described Malebana as a valued member of the health team whose untimely passing came at a time when the province was laying out plans to mitigate against the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Malebana contributed immensely to the work of the department and his insights especially in dealing with emergency situations ensured that we minimised the affect of the first surge of Covid-19,” said Mamabolo.

President Ramaphosa self-quarantines after dinner guest gets Covid-19

A charity event with just 35 guests has pushed President Cyril Ramaphosa into self-quarantine because one of the guests has contracted the ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Malebana's colleagues described him as an outspoken foot soldier to whom there was no small or big task.

He was a highly skilled individual who worked in advanced EMS systems on the continent and across the world. He had strong work ethic and was passionate about his job,” said the acting head of department, Lesiba Malotana.

“We have lost a true leader at a critical time in our organisation.”

Malebana held many senior positions both in private and public service. These included being part of the 2010 project office that put in place plans and operational activities for the Confederations Cup and the 2010 Fifa World Cup, according to the department.

He also served on the Health Professional Council of SA in various capacities, including deputy chair of the board.

Malebana is survived by his wife and three children. Kekana said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng hospitals hit by medicine shortage: health department

Increased demand for Covid-19 treatment has contributed to Gauteng's hospitals and clinics running short on some medicines.
News
13 hours ago

I'm the scapegoat, says former Gauteng health CFO over PPE scandal

Former Gauteng health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya says she is being made a scapegoat for the corruption allegations related to Covid-19 personal protective ...
News
1 day ago

SA records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

SA recorded about 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa
  2. 'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel South Africa
  3. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  4. Meyiwa's murder 'bigger than we previously understood': Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X