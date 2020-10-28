Gauteng hospitals hit by medicine shortage: health department

Increased demand for Covid-19 treatment has contributed to Gauteng's hospitals and clinics running short on some medicines.

The province's health department admitted to the shortfall on Tuesday, and vowed it had put measures in place to mitigate this.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in instances where certain medicines are in short supply, facilities ensure patients were given alternative medication.

“Where patients cannot be given alternative medication, they are referred back to their treating doctors to recommend an alternative course of treatment,” Kekana said.