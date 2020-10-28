South Africa

Gauteng hospitals hit by medicine shortage: health department

Certain medications are in short supply across SA

28 October 2020 - 06:00
Gauteng health facilities are facing a shortage of certain medications.
Gauteng health facilities are facing a shortage of certain medications.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths

Increased demand for Covid-19 treatment has contributed to Gauteng's hospitals and clinics running short on some medicines.

The province's health department admitted to the shortfall on Tuesday, and vowed it had put measures in place to mitigate this.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in instances where certain medicines are in short supply, facilities ensure patients were given alternative medication.

“Where patients cannot be given alternative medication, they are referred back to their treating doctors to recommend an alternative course of treatment,” Kekana said.

Gauteng hospital CEO placed under 'precautionary transfer'

The CEO of Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, has been placed under "precautionary transfer" after being implicated in a case of ...
News
5 days ago

“There are reasons for the shortage of medicines in the country. The shortage of certain medicines is not unique to Gauteng.”

She said the problem is the result of a shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and rising prices, inconsistent supply from the manufacturers of finished products, and increased demand for medicines due to Covid-19 as most countries are stockpiling and manufacturers are not coping with the high demand.

“Most manufacturers are not bidding for tenders. There are measures being implemented to mitigate the shortage, which include buying out against contracted suppliers, asking suppliers that are not on contract to manufacture some of the products and penalising suppliers for late deliveries.”

Kekana said patients waiting at home may access services if their condition deteriorates and they become acute and must attend any of the provincial emergency services. There they will be assessed for the need for specialised psychiatric admission according to the Mental Health Care Act. 

TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Is Africa still the world's guinea pig?

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

Axed health MEC turns to court to set aside SIU report that cost him his job

Axed Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday filed an application in the high court in Pretoria, asking that the findings of the Special ...
Politics
4 days ago

Two Gauteng hospitals battling with water issues

Plumbing teams have been dispatched to both the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph  hospitals in Johannesburg where water disruptions are being ...
News
4 days ago

Western Cape changes focus to TB, still the country's biggest killer

After a huge decline in the number of people testing for tuberculosis during the lockdown, Western Cape health authorities are now turning their ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa
  2. 'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel South Africa
  3. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  4. Meyiwa's murder 'bigger than we previously understood': Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X