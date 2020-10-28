Government urged to keep supplying food parcels as 'pandemic fatigue' grows

Seventy percent of adults polled in a survey say the government should continue to provide food parcels to hungry people in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Covid-19 survey, which was carried out by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) between July and September, found that hunger had become one of SA's most pressing issues under lockdown, with as many as four out of 10 adults going to bed hungry every day.