More details of abuse and negligence emerge at KwaSizabantu Mission

A second witness, who was dialled in via telephone from Cape Town, alleged that both her and her niece had been sexually abused during their time at KwaSizabantu.

The women, who cannot be identified because of the allegations of rape, said her first impression of the mission was wonderful.

“When I first visited in the 1980s I held the place in a very high esteem. It was a wonderful place for God. I went to visit the mission for two weeks and everyone was very loving, kind and very embracing. When you get there you are told you can stay there for free, you can eat there for free, as long as you obey their rules,” she said.

She alleged that during her time at the mission she had been sexually abused by one of the leaders, but was made to believe it was okay.

“I lived a terrible life. I come from a life of abuse. I was abused as a child and as an adult. I never knew love. I gave it my all at the mission because that's where I had found the love of God. Until one day I made one mistake.”

Her mistake? Watching the American war movie Pearl Harbor on DVD.

“I had some friends who lived at the mission for many years and they once asked me to take care of their place and watch over their daughter. They had a DVD on their shelf called Pearl Harbor. One night their daughter said we should watch it and we did. I didn't see anything wrong by watching the DVD.”

She said anything considered a sin at the mission required them to immediately confess to one of the counsellors or leaders.

“If you sin at the mission you had to run immediately to your counsellor and confess your sin. If you didn't they would call you in and tell you someone has confessed on your behalf, which was worse and you would be kicked out.”

She said she was called in by Erlo Stegen, the founding brother of the mission, and was taken to the house where she had watched the DVD.

“While driving there he asked me if there was anything I wanted to confess about. I couldn't think of anything because I didn't feel that watching that movie was a sin.”

She said she was confronted about watching the movie and told that she had for 12 years been playing with God and that he would never forgive her.

“They said God will never accept me again. Up until this day I am afraid that God will never accept me. The mission is a very harsh place and when they chase you away, when you are in that process of going out, no-one is allowed to speak to you,” she said.