Nanny accused of murdering Daveyton toddler pins killing on family neighbour

This version was put to Mnguni by Tsabane’s lawyer Tebogo Maimela, who submitted that Tsabane intended to tell the court she loved the toddler she was accused of killing and would never have caused him any harm.

“The accused will tell the court that she is also a victim in this case. She will tell the court she loved Langelihle and would never do anything to hurt him. She said the family treated her well and she would never do anything to harm them,” Maimela told the court.

Mnguni replied that though she knew Tsabane had loved her son, she could not confirm that she would not harm him.

The distraught mother said she and her aunt had returned home in October last year to find Tsabane on the floor with her top off. She had small scrapes on her hands and alleged that she and the child had been attacked and forced to drink a poisonous substance which she alleged had made her weak and almost unconscious.

Tsabane's version is that she had been trying to strap Langelihle on her back to protect him from the attackers when they snatched him from her.

She said the attack happened at around 5am, shortly after the child’s grandmother had left for work. She was only found after 4pm when they returned.

When paramedics and police were called to the house to attend to Tsabane, the toddler, who was 21 months old, was found in the family’s storeroom, unresponsive. He had dried foam around his mouth. The post mortem revealed he was suffocated and strangled.