Nine months later, police no closer to finding killer of controversial Durban Islamic scholar

The family of controversial Durban Islamic scholar Yousuf Deedat, who was gunned down outside the Verulam family court in January, are still waiting for his killer to be brought to book.

Deedat, known for his contentious views on Christianity and Hinduism, was with his wife Yasmin when an unknown gunman opened fire on him before fleeing.

He was about to attend court when the incident occurred.

His son, Raees Deedat, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he is still waiting to hear from the police about his father's case.

"The wheels of justice turns slowly, but they do turn. We just have to have faith," he said.