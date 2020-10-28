Opposition parties slam 'immoral' SAA bailout in Tito Mboweni's mini-budget

Hill-Lewis slammed the government for “choosing SAA over fighting crime, SAA over education, SAA over SA”, and said Mboweni should “reconsider his position” in government.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said no more money should be given to SAA.

“The airline is an unaffordable luxury and should be privatised, or simply given away,” he said. “More money must not be wasted on it.”

Pointing to SA's growing budget deficit, now R770bn, the finance minister's medium term budget was “nothing more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic”, said Groenewald, adding that the government's total debt burden amounted to R3.9 trillion.

The service fees on the debt amount alone ... are expected to increase to R355bn a year by 2023/24,” he said. “Simply put, the country has run out of money.”

The DA criticised Mboweni for abandoning the target to stabilise government debt at 87% of GDP by 2023. The end of the so-called “active scenario” will now see government debt surge to 95% of GDP by 2025/26, said Hill-Lewis, adding that SA would spend R271bn on paying interest on its debt over the next year.

“We will now spend 21 cents in every rand of tax revenue on paying interest,” he said.