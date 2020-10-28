Tracking company warns of car theft syndicate scam

The vehicle tracking company Tracker has issued an alert about a recent car theft syndicate scam happening across SA.

The company said clients were being contacted by scammers pretending to work for Tracker and other car tracking companies. The scammers advise clients there is something wrong with their tracking device and claim they need to repair or replace the device.

“Once on site, the perpetrators claim they need to test the device by taking the car for a test drive, or they say they can’t finalise the repairs on-site and need to take the vehicle to the fitment centre,” said Tracker.

Tracker said clients could avoid being scammed by asking the caller to take them through the Tracker security verification questions associated with their account to verify the legitimacy of the call. If they are unable to do so, advise them you will contact someone at Tracker to verify their claim.