South Africa

Triple murder after booze fight in Lockdown Village: Cops make arrests

28 October 2020 - 08:14 By TimesLIVE
Police say an argument about alcohol preceded a shooting in which three men were killed.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

Two suspects aged 25 and 29 have been arrested for a triple murder in the Lockdown Village informal settlement in Delft South in the Western Cape.

Three men were found dead in a shack at 5am on Tuesday.

Aged 19, 21 and 23, the three had multiple gun shot wounds in their upper bodies.

"Information gathered at the scene indicated a fight over alcohol had occurred inside the shack on Monday evening which led to two men leaving the shack. In the early hours of the morning shots were heard from the shack and suspects were spotted fleeing on foot," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

The suspects were arrested by Delft crime prevention unit members on Tuesday night.

They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of murder.

